Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Weather aids firefighters in California's coastal range

items.[0].image.alt
Nic Coury/AP
Members of the Little Tujunga Hot Shots take a break after fighting the Willow Fire near the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center in Carmel Valley, Calif., Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
California Wildfires
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 14:37:18-04

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — An influx of moist and cool ocean air is helping to suppress a forest fire burning in California coastal mountains near a Buddhist monastery south of Big Sur.

Authorities said the fire remains under 4.5 square miles. The improved conditions are expected to continue throughout the day.

A separate wildfire in the Whitney Portal area of the Sierra Nevada on the eastern side of California was relatively calm overnight. It grew to more than 500 acres. The area is a major starting point for hikers climbing Mount Whitney.

Mount Whitney is the tallest mountain in the contiguous U.S.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads