Weather aids firefighters in California's coastal range

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — An influx of moist and cool ocean air is helping to suppress a forest fire burning in California coastal mountains near a Buddhist monastery south of Big Sur.

Authorities said the fire remains under 4.5 square miles. The improved conditions are expected to continue throughout the day.

A separate wildfire in the Whitney Portal area of the Sierra Nevada on the eastern side of California was relatively calm overnight. It grew to more than 500 acres. The area is a major starting point for hikers climbing Mount Whitney.

Mount Whitney is the tallest mountain in the contiguous U.S.