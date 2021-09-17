Watch
Weather slows wildfire near Sequoia National Park's giant trees

Noah Berger/AP
An air tanker prepares to drop retardant on the Windy Fire burning on Tule River Reservation in California on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The fire has burned into the Peyrone Sequoia Grove and continues to threaten other sequoias according to fire officials.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Sep 17, 2021
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Cooler weather is helping crews trying to keep California wildfires away from a threatened grove of gigantic ancient sequoias, including the world’s largest tree.

Unlike raging wildfires that have burned vast areas of the drought-stricken U.S. West this summer, the blazes in Sequoia National Park aren't explosive. The flames on Friday were about a mile from the famous Giant Forest, a grove of some 2,000 sequoias.

Lower temperatures and a layer of smoke blanketing the area have been suppressing the flames.

Elsewhere in the fire-scarred West, a storm is heading into Washington state and Oregon, and rain is expected to drop in parts of Northern California.

