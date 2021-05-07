Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Weinstein sues lawyer Jose Baez, seeks return of $1M in fees

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE — In this Jan. 25, 2019, file photo, Harvey Weinstein, left, enters court with attorneys Ron Sullivan, center, and Jose Baez, in New York. Weinstein is suing his one-time lawyer, Baez, for breach of contract and is seeking a refund on $1 million in legal fees he says he paid the high-profile attorney for a short stint on his legal team. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Harvey Weinstein, Ron Sullivan, Jose Baez
Posted at 5:50 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 20:50:32-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein wants his money back. The convicted rapist is suing his one-time lawyer, Jose Baez, for breach of contract and seeking the return of $1 million in legal fees he says he paid the high-profile attorney for a short stint on his legal team.

Weinstein alleges Baez was regularly preoccupied with other matters, pawned off important work on other lawyers, was often unavailable to speak with him about his New York City rape case and later provided fraudulent billing records.

A message seeking comment was left with Baez.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran