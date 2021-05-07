Weinstein sues lawyer Jose Baez, seeks return of $1M in fees

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein wants his money back. The convicted rapist is suing his one-time lawyer, Jose Baez, for breach of contract and seeking the return of $1 million in legal fees he says he paid the high-profile attorney for a short stint on his legal team.

Weinstein alleges Baez was regularly preoccupied with other matters, pawned off important work on other lawyers, was often unavailable to speak with him about his New York City rape case and later provided fraudulent billing records.

A message seeking comment was left with Baez.