White House to allow California to set its own emissions standards

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — The Biden Administration is finalizing a waiver that would let California establish its own stricter emissions standards.

The move is a reversal of the Trump Administration's 2019 roll-back of California's decades-old waiver that allowed it to set its own air standards.

According to a member of the California Air Resources Board, the state won't use its waiver to implement stronger standards for cars and light trucks. Officials will instead use the Biden EPA's recently adopted standards.

Those new federal regulations set fuel emissions standards for cars and light trucks at 40 miles per gallon. A benchmark to be achieved by the 2026 model year.

Where California will likely go further than the federal government is in standards for heavy-duty trucks.