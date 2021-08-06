Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire raging in Northern California exploded in size overnight, becoming the third-largest wildfire in state history amid high temperatures and strong winds.

The Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles between Thursday night and Friday morning, making the blaze the largest wildfire currently raging in the United States.

The Dixie Fire is 35% contained and is expected to grow.

The three-week-old Dixie Fire is one of 100 large fires burning in 14 states. Most are in the West, where historic drought has left lands parched and ripe for ignition.

In Placer and Nevada counties crews are working to get a handle on the River Fire, which has proven to be extremely destructive in a short period of time.

The blaze ignited Wednesday afternoon but so far has destroyed 76 homes and buildings.

Another 20 have also been damaged.

As the fire grows. some residents are taking matters into their own hands to help save their property.

"Well it was a cross between 'Apocalypse Now' and 'Wizard of Oz,' " said Eric Gibbs, a Grass Valley resident. "There was propane tanks blowing up left and right."