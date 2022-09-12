Wildfires continue to threaten lives, structures in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Mosquito Fire just northeast of Sacramento has now charred more than 46,000 acres and is still just 10 percent contained. The fire has been burning since last Tuesday and threatens thousands of homes. There is no count yet on how many homes have been burned.

Cal Fire says more than 58,000 structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire. Cooler temperatures have helped crews as they strengthen containment lines, but additional evacuations have been ordered.

At the same time, crews are making significant progress on the Fairview Fire burning southeast of Los Angeles. Steady rains over the weekend helped bring the fire to 49 percent containment.

The Fairview Fire, which started on Monday, September 9th, has burned more than 28,000 acres, destroyed 35 structures, and taken two lives. As the fire continues to threaten thousands of structures, evacuation orders remain in place.

The causes of both wildfires are under investigation.