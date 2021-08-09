Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores?

items.[0].image.alt
Keith Srakocic/AP
In this photo made on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, Cindy Cicchinelli uses her Peloton exercise machine in the workout room of her Pittsburgh townhouse. Cicchinelli says she has become a dedicated Peloton user after going to her gym in Pittsburgh for years, she said the convenience is what has sold her. The pandemic is reshaping America's fitness industry and ushering in a new era of home workouts and virtual classes. High-end exercise equipment maker Peloton is breaking ground Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, on its first U.S. factory in Ohio. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Virus Outbreak Future of Fitness
Posted at 11:46 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 14:46:05-04

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The pandemic is reshaping America’s fitness industry and ushering in a new era of home workouts and virtual classes.

High-end exercise equipment maker Peloton is breaking ground Monday on its first U.S. factory in Ohio. Soaring sales for the company come as thousands of small fitness centers have gone out of business.

An industry trade group says 22% of the nation's health clubs have closed since March of 2020.

Many are struggling to stay afloat and have redesigned their spaces, turned toward personal workouts and added online training.

Experts say they expect the digital fitness wave will continue to shake up the industry.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!