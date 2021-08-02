Will Trump be spoiler as California GOP seeks Newsom recall?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Republicans see a chance of ousting embattled Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election.

The GOP can look for clues to a possible upset in Vermont, Maryland or Massachusetts, where Republican governors are in charge of solidly Democratic states.

One thing in common for Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is they emphatically distanced themselves from former President Donald Trump. But that isn't the case in California, where the leading Republican candidates either have supported or have ties to the ex-president.

Republican candidate John Cox says the race is about Newsom's incompetence, not Trump.