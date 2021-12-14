Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Winter storm bringing heavy snow fall to California

items.[0].videoTitle
The winter storm is getting an early start in other areas of the state including in Northern California where snow is already impacting road conditions. Chains are required on the I-80 for vehicles that don't have four-wheel drive.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 09:50:06-05

(KERO) — The winter storm is getting an early start in other areas of the state including in Northern California where snow is already impacting road conditions. Chains are required on the I-80 for vehicles that don't have four-wheel drive.

Many motorists braving long lines at a rest stop to buy those chains at the last minute.

It comes at a time when many college students are heading home for the holidays.

California transit authorities say there's nearly 300 snow plows on rotation clearing roads. But for now travel is slow.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Holiday Extravaganza

23ABC Holiday Extravaganza