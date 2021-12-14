Winter storm bringing heavy snow fall to California

(KERO) — The winter storm is getting an early start in other areas of the state including in Northern California where snow is already impacting road conditions. Chains are required on the I-80 for vehicles that don't have four-wheel drive.

Many motorists braving long lines at a rest stop to buy those chains at the last minute.

It comes at a time when many college students are heading home for the holidays.

California transit authorities say there's nearly 300 snow plows on rotation clearing roads. But for now travel is slow.