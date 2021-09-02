Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

With Lake Tahoe spared, better weather helps wildfire fight

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, the Caldor Fire burns along both sides of Highway 50 as firefighters work to stop its eastward spread in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. Last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California's Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe.
California-Tahoe Wildfire-What Went Wrong?
Western Wildfires California
Western Wildfires California
Western Wildfires
Western Wildfires
Western Wildfires
Western Wildfires
APTOPIX Western Wildfires California
Western Wildfires California
APTOPIX Western Wildfires California
Western Wildfires California
APTOPIX Western Wildfires California
Western Wildfires California
Western Wildfires California
Western Wildfires California
Western Wildfires California
APTOPIX Western Wildfires California
Western Wildfires California
Posted at 3:13 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 18:42:50-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Better weather is helping in the battle against a huge California wildfire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe, a place known the world over that was at risk of burning down.

Thousands were forced to flee the largest city, South Lake Tahoe, earlier this week.

Mayor Tamara Wallace says she now feels it's the luckiest community in the world. The town is all but deserted on a weekend that normally would see as many as 100,000 people. But the forest is extremely dry and wind gusts are still likely in some areas as the fire heads toward Nevada.

Fire crews from around the country have joined the fight.

With Lake Tahoe spared, better weather helps wildfire fight

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chicago Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets