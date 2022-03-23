Witness shot while trying to stop man from beating dog in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are searching for a man officials said opened fire on a group of people who tried to stop him from beating a dog.

Police say witnesses reported seeing the man striking the dog Monday evening at an apartment complex.

When they shouted at the man to let the dog go, he pulled out a gun and shot at them before running away, according to police.

Officials say one person was struck by gunfire and hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect is described as around 21 years old and about 6 feet 2 inches tall.