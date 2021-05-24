Wolf lovers fear worst after OR-93's radio collar goes dark

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An adventurous young gray wolf that crossed into California from Oregon hasn't been documented since early April. Fans of the 2-year-old animal, known as OR-93, fear he has died. But they also say his collar could be malfunctioning.

The wolf's radio collar stopped emitting “pings” April 5 in San Luis Obispo County, which is roughly midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The wolf's long journey has amazed biologists. He left his pack in northern Oregon and padded south. He ended up near Fresno before crossing three busy highways on his way to the California Coast.

Fewer than a dozen wolves live in Northern California.