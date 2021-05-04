Woman caught on video during racist rant against LA County deputy

(KERO) — A video caught on a body-worn camera of a Los Angeles County deputy shows a woman in the midst of a racist tirade against the deputy during a traffic stop.



According to our Los Angeles affiliate, the woman in the video can be heard saying "You're always going to be a Mexican. You'll never be white, you know that, right?"

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is in the midst of rolling out bodycams to all its deputies, but the deputy in the video hasn't received one and is using a personal bodycam.

The woman in the video said she was also recording the incident on her cell phone.

The deputy said the woman was pulled over for using her cellphone while driving. The woman responded by saying she was recording because the deputy scared her.

"Yes, I started to record because you're a murderer," she said in the video. "You're threatening to kill me and my son."

The deputy asked the woman for her license and she said it was at her apartment.

Another deputy eventually arrived to help diffuse the situation.

The bodycam video of the traffic stop is now being investigated, according to ABC7. It is unknown if the woman turned over her cellphone video to the sheriff's department.