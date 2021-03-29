Woman dies after being run over by would-be robbers in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who confronted a group of would-be robbers was killed when she was run over by their car in Southern California.

The 31-year-old woman ran outside when she heard a commotion and saw two men trying to hold up her boyfriend at gunpoint at her apartment complex in Lancaster.

Officials say she chased the men to a waiting sedan and stood in front of the car. The driver hit the gas and struck her with the car.

The victim's father says his daughter was “beautiful inside and outside.” Police are searching for two robbery suspects and a getaway driver.