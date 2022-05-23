Watch
Woman dies at Sacramento jail after medical emergency

23ABC News
Posted at 8:09 PM, May 22, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 64-year-old woman found dead in a cell at Sacramento County Main Jail had experienced an unspecified medical emergency.

The sheriff's office says guards discovered the dead inmate during a cell check early Tuesday.

The woman had been in custody since March 2 on felony domestic violence charges.

Coroner’s officials will determine the cause of death.

Authorities do not believe COVID-19 or foul play was a factor.

The woman’s identity was withheld pending family notification.

