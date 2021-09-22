Woman faces 15 years in prison in DUI crash that killed 2

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she lost control of her SUV killing two of her passengers pleaded no contest to second-degree murder charges.

She faces 15 years to life in prison.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley said Wednesday that Lauren Davis pleaded no contest Monday to two counts of second-degree murder for the 2017 deaths of 16-year-old Violet Campbell and 25-year-old Alexis Garcia.

Prosecutors say Davis had smoked marijuana and drank beer and whisky before losing control of her Kia SUV carrying four passengers in Livermore.