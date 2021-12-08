Woman held for allegedly trying to drown boy in canal

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman after she allegedly tried to drown a 4-year-old boy in a Northern California irrigation canal.

The California Highway Patrol says one of its officers answered a report Monday evening in Yuba County of a Dodger Caravan blocking a road.

When he investigated, he heard screaming and saw a woman trying to smother a boy in a muddy embankment and as he approached, she submerged the boy and herself.

The boy was rescued after the officer jumped in and struggled with the woman, whom authorities say appeared to be on drugs.