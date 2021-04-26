Woman killed by falling man in San Diego's East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was killed by a man who apparently jumped from an East Village parking structure, San Diego police said.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on J Street and 10th Avenue, near the Gaslamp Quarter.

Police said a woman and a man had just left a restaurant and were walking on J Street when an unidentified man apparently leaped from the structure and landed on the woman.

ABC 10News learned the woman died, but police did not release further details on her death. The man walking with the victim was not hurt.

The man who jumped was taken to the hospital where he later passed away.