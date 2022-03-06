Watch
Woman shot while driving on Southern California freeway

23ABC News
Posted at 8:41 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 11:43:49-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities are searching for suspects after 27-year-old woman was shot and seriously wounded while driving on a freeway near San Diego.

The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday on State Route 94 in the Spring Valley area.

The highway patrols says the woman was driving a white Ford Edge in westbound lanes when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside and a passenger began shooting.

The unidentified woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Two male passengers in the Ford were not hurt.

Investigators are asking any potential witnesses to contact the highway patrol.

