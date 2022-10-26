Woman vandalizes California family's home with a pickaxe

PASADENA, Calif. (KERO) — A family is terrified after a woman with a pick-axe came banging on their front door. A security camera captured footage of the incident.

Arman Tchoukadarian says he got a notification at work Monday from his security system saying something was going on at his house. The security footage shows a woman with a pick-axe destroying the huge glass panel windows on the front of his home. She does this three different times. One of those windows is where moments before the attack the family's newborn girl was in the room.

"The glass shards from these giant windows were twice her size in her bassinet where my daughter was laying. If she was five seconds late our daughter would no longer be with us," said Tchoukardarian.

A few hours later Pasadena police arrested the woman and booked her on vandalism charges. Police say she was having a mental health crisis.

The homeowner filed a restraining order against the woman.

Police also say she caused about $20,000 worth of damage.