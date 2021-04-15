Woman who coughed on Bay Area Uber driver pleads not guilty

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A woman who was caught on video coughing on and grabbing an Uber driver in San Francisco who ended the ride because she wasn’t wearing a mask has pleaded not guilty to assault and other charges.

Twenty-four-year-old Arna Kimiai entered pleas Monday to felony assault and attempted first-degree robbery along with misdemeanor charges. She's accused of attacking Subhakar Khadka last month after he had picked up three passengers but then stopped the car because she had no mask.

Video showed Kimiai coughing on him, grabbing his cellphone, and ripping off his mask. Another passenger is charged with pepper-spraying him.