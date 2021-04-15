Watch
Woman who coughed on Bay Area Uber driver pleads not guilty

Scott Olson/Getty Images
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 10: A ride share driver picks up passengers at O'Hare Airport on April 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. In response to the death of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, the South Carolina House has approved a bill that would require Uber, Lyft and other ride sharing vehicles to have illuminated signs. Josephson was killed after climbing into a vehicle that she thought was her Uber ride. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Posted at 10:44 AM, Apr 15, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A woman who was caught on video coughing on and grabbing an Uber driver in San Francisco who ended the ride because she wasn’t wearing a mask has pleaded not guilty to assault and other charges.

Twenty-four-year-old Arna Kimiai entered pleas Monday to felony assault and attempted first-degree robbery along with misdemeanor charges. She's accused of attacking Subhakar Khadka last month after he had picked up three passengers but then stopped the car because she had no mask.

Video showed Kimiai coughing on him, grabbing his cellphone, and ripping off his mask. Another passenger is charged with pepper-spraying him.

