Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest to sue San Francisco

San Francisco
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
The downtown skyline is seen from the air in San Francisco, Calif., Wednesday, April 9, 2008.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
San Francisco
Posted at 5:59 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 20:59:06-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The woman whose DNA from a sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime plans to sue the city.

Attorney Adante Pointer said Thursday he filed notice of a possible federal lawsuit on the woman's behalf.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin said last month that the woman was identified based on DNA collected from her in a 2016 domestic violence and sexual assault case.

The revelation prompted a national outcry and led San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott to institute new guidelines so that victim DNA would no longer be used in unrelated investigations.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!