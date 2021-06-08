Woman with knife arrested during LA mayoral candidate stop

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a homeless woman with a knife was arrested Monday morning at a campaign stop by a Los Angeles mayoral candidate.

The LAPD says a police captain received a minor cut from a 6-inch hunting knife in making the arrest at Venice Beach boardwalk, where residents have complained about tents, trash and drug use.

A witness tells the Los Angeles Times the woman was holding the knife and standing behind City Councilman Joe Buscaino, who wants a city crackdown on homeless tents on beaches and sidewalks. She was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.