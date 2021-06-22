Work begins on connecting LAX to light rail public transit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A groundbreaking ceremony has marked the start of construction of an $898.6 million station that will directly connect Los Angeles International Airport to the region’s light rail and bus transportation systems, solving a decades-old problem.

The Airport Metro Connector will connect with an automated people mover train being built to carry people to and from LAX terminals. Officials described Monday's kickoff of the project as a pivotal milestone.

The station will have platforms to access Metro light rail trains, a 16-bay bus plaza for buses, a private vehicle drop-off zone, a bicycle hub and commercial space.