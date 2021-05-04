Watch
Worker finds human foot on Southern California freeway

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 11:47 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 14:47:44-04

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a human foot was found on a Southern California freeway.

The highway patrol says the foot was discovered Monday by a California Department of Transportation employee who was working on the center median of Interstate 210 in San Bernardino.

Officials say the foot was not in a sock or shoe and may have belonged to a woman.

The Sun newspaper says no other human remains or clues were found after an extensive search of the area. No patients missing a foot were reported at nearby hospitals.

The body part was turned over to the coroner’s office.

