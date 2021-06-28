X Games going back to backyard roots in Southern California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The X Games are going back to their roots. After taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the X Games will be staged in three Southern California locations from July 14-18.

Fans won’t be allowed in.

The Slayground, a private compound owned by seven-time X Games medalist Axell Hodges in Ramona, northeast of San Diego, will host Moto X events. The Dreamyard, which takes up all of Pat Casey’s backyard in Riverside, will host BMX events.

Skateboarding will be held at the CA Training Facility, located in an industrial park in Vista in northern San Diego County.