X Games going back to backyard roots in Southern California

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo, Poppy Starr Olsen, of Brazil, practices for the Olympic qualifying skateboard event at Lauridsen Skatepark in Des Moines, Iowa. After taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, X Games is returning to its roots. BMX, Moto X and skateboarding will be contested at three Southern California training locations, including Axell Hodges' "Slayground" outside of San Diego and Pat Casey's "Dreamyard" in Riverside. Olsen is among the invited athletes at the event. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 17:14:08-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The X Games are going back to their roots. After taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the X Games will be staged in three Southern California locations from July 14-18.

Fans won’t be allowed in.

The Slayground, a private compound owned by seven-time X Games medalist Axell Hodges in Ramona, northeast of San Diego, will host Moto X events. The Dreamyard, which takes up all of Pat Casey’s backyard in Riverside, will host BMX events.

Skateboarding will be held at the CA Training Facility, located in an industrial park in Vista in northern San Diego County.

