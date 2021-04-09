Yosemite National Park requiring reservations this summer

(KERO) — Reservations will be a must again for people headed to Yosemite National Park this summer.

The National Park Service says reservations will be mandatory from May 21st through the end of September. That's in order to manage the number of visitors and reduce coronavirus risks.

The national park already had a temporary reservation system from last June through October and again in February this year.

Visitors who make reservations will get a daily pass, which will be valid for three days. It will apply to one vehicle and all of its occupants.