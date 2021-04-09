Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Yosemite National Park requiring reservations this summer

Hoping to reduce the spread of the coronavirus
items.[0].image.alt
Kathy Matheson/AP
FILE - This April 2013 file photo shows a shuttle bus picking up passengers at Sentinel Bridge in front of Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park, Calif. An estimated 90 shuttle bus drivers and Yosemite National Park transportation workers who were laid off after the park closed to visitors in March are now facing eviction. The group of Yosemite Hospitality workers were told this week layoffs require them to leave Yosemite by May 21, the Fresno Bee reported Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Matheson, File)
Virus Outbreak Yosemite Layoffs
Posted at 10:20 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 13:20:08-04

(KERO) — Reservations will be a must again for people headed to Yosemite National Park this summer.

The National Park Service says reservations will be mandatory from May 21st through the end of September. That's in order to manage the number of visitors and reduce coronavirus risks.

The national park already had a temporary reservation system from last June through October and again in February this year.

Visitors who make reservations will get a daily pass, which will be valid for three days. It will apply to one vehicle and all of its occupants.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive