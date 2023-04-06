Yuba City Police Department deploys a bunny with a badge

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — At Yuba City in Northern California, spring is in full swing. And after hiring their most recent officer no place is feeling it more than the Yuba City Police Department.

Their new on-duty cop is a bunny! And his name is Percy, sometimes referred to as Officer Hops. His official title is wellness officer and he serves as an outlet for stress for officers and staff who see a lot of bad.

"Being able to hold him, pet him, and just kind of step back from that situation for a minute, regroup is vital," said Lt. Michelle Brazil.

23ABC News

The therapeutic thumper came after a push department-wide for a focus on mental health came in 2022. Officer Ashley Carson found him abandoned while on a call.

"I started to call him and I said, 'Here bun, bun!' He came running up to me and he stood on his hind legs and I picked him up."

She took him to the animal shelter and after a few weeks with no family found department staffer Chelsea McReady adopted him and gave Percy not just a home but an office.

Percy comes to work with Chelsea every day, even working some shifts too when she's not there.