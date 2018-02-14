Two fishermen found dead in Indiana pond identified as longtime friends

MADISON COUNTY, Indiana — The bodies of two ice fishermen were pulled from a Madison County pond Tuesday evening after a short search and rescue operation.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department reports a call came in shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, reporting a possible water emergency at Camp Kikthawenund.

The caller reported two men were ice fishing on a frozen pond and it appeared that they had fallen through.

Dive teams from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Union Township Fire Department assisted with the search efforts. They eventually found and were able to recover the bodies of the two men.

Their bodies were found in 20 feet of water.

The two men have been identified as Roger Chezem, 77, and Ed Bollman, 44. The two men were longtime friends, according to the sheriff's department. Bollman was a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

No foul play is suspected.

