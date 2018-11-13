FBI releases 2017 Hate Crime Report, 17% increase compared to 2016

The number of hate crimes reported to the FBI increased by 17% in 2017 compared to the previous year, according to the FBI's 2017 Hate Crime Report.

In 2017, law enforcement agencies reported 7,175 hate crimes, compared to 6,121 reported in 2016. 59.6% of the single-bias incidents involved race/ethnicity/ancestry. Religion was the bias in 20.6% of the cases, and sexual orientation was the bias in 15.8%. In addition to the 7,106 single-bias incidents, there were 69 multiple-bias hate crimes reported.

The reports come as part of the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program in which agencies can either submit crime data to a state UCR program or directly to the FBI. The number of agencies reporting hate crime data saw an increase in 2017, with 1,000 additional agencies submitted criminal data.