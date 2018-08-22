Hurricane Lane approaches Hawaii months after Kilauea volcano erupted

HONOLULU (AP) - Hurricane Lane has weakened as it approaches Hawaii, but is expected to make a heavy impact on Hawaii. The National Weather Service said that the tropical-storm-force winds could begin as early as this afternoon.

According to AP, On Tuesday night, the National Weather Service announced that Hurricane Lane had strengthened to become a Category 5 hurricane, which means that it is likely to cause catastrophic damage with winds 157 mph or above. The hurricane is about 500 miles (804 kilometers) southeast of Honolulu.

This hurricane comes three months after the Kilauea volcano erupted and engulfed neighborhoods and homes in lava.

Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier in Honolulu says winds slowed overnight from 160 mph to 155 mph (259 to 250 kph), prompting a downgrade of the hurricane from a Category 5 to a Category 4.

He says it may diminish to a Category 3 by Thursday afternoon but that would still be a major hurricane.

Chevalier says that by early Friday, the hurricane is forecast to be a Category 2 with winds up to 110 mph (177 kph) and the center located west of Hawaii Island and south of Honolulu.