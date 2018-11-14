Michael Avenatti in police custody following domestic violence allegation

Michael Avenatti is in police custody in Los Angeles following a domestic violence allegation, according to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: Law enforcement official: Michael Avenatti is in police custody in Los Angeles following domestic violence allegation. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 14, 2018

Michael Avenatti is the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.