Michael Avenatti in police custody following domestic violence allegation

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 31: Attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at a news conference with Battle Born Progress, a progressive communications organization, on August 31, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Avenatti is representing adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels in her cases against U.S. President Donald Trump and his former attorney Michael Cohen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Michael Avenatti is in police custody in Los Angeles following a domestic violence allegation, according to the Associated Press.
BREAKING: Law enforcement official: Michael Avenatti is in police custody in Los Angeles following domestic violence allegation.— The Associated Press (@AP) November 14, 2018
BREAKING: Law enforcement official: Michael Avenatti is in police custody in Los Angeles following domestic violence allegation.
Michael Avenatti is the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels.
This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.
