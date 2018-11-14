Michael Avenatti in police custody following domestic violence allegation

Sydney Isenberg
3:14 PM, Nov 14, 2018
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 31: Attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at a news conference with Battle Born Progress, a progressive communications organization, on August 31, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Avenatti is representing adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels in her cases against U.S. President Donald Trump and his former attorney Michael Cohen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller
Michael Avenatti is in police custody in Los Angeles following a domestic violence allegation, according to the Associated Press.

Michael Avenatti is the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.

