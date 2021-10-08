Watch
Nearly 140 countries reach deal on corporate minimum tax

Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo made July 13, 2010, a Google worker rides a bike at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. On Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 Ireland agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.<br/>
Posted at 10:01 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 13:01:42-04

LONDON (AP) — Nearly 140 countries have agreed on a tentative deal that would make sweeping changes to how big, multinational companies are taxed in order to deter them from stashing their profits in offshore tax havens where they pay little or no tax.

The agreement announced Friday foresees countries enacting a global minimum corporate tax of 15% on the biggest, internationally active companies. U.S. President Joe Biden has been one of the driving forces behind the agreement as governments around the world seek to boost revenue following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement was announced by the Paris-based Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development, which hosted the talks.

