Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized

Fair
HI: 70°
LO: 46°
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at an annual Women's History Month reception hosted by Pelosi in the U.S. capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. This year's event honored the women Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court: Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)
Supreme Court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall at court.
BREAKING: Supreme Court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall at court.— The Associated Press (@AP) November 8, 2018
BREAKING: Supreme Court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall at court.
This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.
Boeing's 737 Max flies in markets all over the world - and the company has orders to build many more of them.
Red poppies have been a symbol of remembrance and mourning since World War I.
It's unclear how much this recall is going to cost the automaker or what vehicles are covered under the recall.
Air pollution readings reached off-the-charts levels in New Delhi.