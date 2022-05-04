44th edition of Honor Flight takes off for Washington, D.C.
The 44th edition of Honor Flight took off from Meadows Field Tuesday morning with nearly 180 veterans, guardians, and support staff headed east to the nation's capital.
Posted at 5:58 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 20:58:07-04
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) —
