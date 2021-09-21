A Veteran's Voice: Lynn Eckert

(KERO) — It's not uncommon to hear a veteran talk about their military service and how it changed their life.

Rarely have we heard someone say it actually saved it.

Lynn Eckert was the only female veteran to take part in Honor Flight 43 recently.

She joined the Marine Corps. in 1974 at the end of the Vietnam War and was stationed at 29 Palms. She also spent three years in Japan before ending her active duty service in 1979.

She lost two friends in Vietnam and took a moment to remember them in Washington. But she also spoke about how her military career began and it wasn't pretty.

"I just need to say that the Marine Corps. saved my life. I came from a tragic home life," said Eckert.

Eckert was recognized for her service on the final day of the trip when she was added to the database of the Women's Military Memorial.

Officials say sadly that 90% of all female veterans are not yet registered on the site.

Honor Flight 43 takes off in three weeks and they need guardians. There is a training session Saturday, Sept. 25th. To sign up, visit Honor Flight Kern County's website.