Watch
NewsA Veteran's Voice

Actions

A Veteran's Voice: World War II veteran Bob Berman to grand marshal Veterans Day parade

items.[0].videoTitle
World War II veteran Bob Berman to grand marshal Veterans Day parade in Bakersfield.
Posted at 7:28 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 10:28:56-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Veterans Day we celebrate the voices of all men and women who served in the armed forces.

Locally, there are several events going on starting with the 102nd Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bakersfield. This year, World War II veteran Bob Berman is the Grand Marshal of the parade.

A signalman on the USS Maryland battleship during the war in the pacific.

He reported for duty after the "Fighting Mary" was repaired following the attack on pearl harbor.

The honorary Grand Marshal is Jason Geis is retired from the U.S Army. He is a fixture on Honor Flight, at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, and one of the area's leading activists for local veterans.

Last year, a special car parade took the place in lieu of traditional festivities due to the pandemic but this year's event is back in-person.

The parade starts at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Thursday, Nov. 18th from 5 AM to 7 PM