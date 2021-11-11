A Veteran's Voice: World War II veteran Bob Berman to grand marshal Veterans Day parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Veterans Day we celebrate the voices of all men and women who served in the armed forces.

Locally, there are several events going on starting with the 102nd Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bakersfield. This year, World War II veteran Bob Berman is the Grand Marshal of the parade.

A signalman on the USS Maryland battleship during the war in the pacific.

He reported for duty after the "Fighting Mary" was repaired following the attack on pearl harbor.

The honorary Grand Marshal is Jason Geis is retired from the U.S Army. He is a fixture on Honor Flight, at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, and one of the area's leading activists for local veterans.

Last year, a special car parade took the place in lieu of traditional festivities due to the pandemic but this year's event is back in-person.

The parade starts at 10 a.m.