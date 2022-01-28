Watch
A Veteran's Voice: World War II veteran Raymond McClure dies in Sanger area

Posted at 8:11 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 11:11:20-05

SANGER, Calif. (KERO) — Fresno County law enforcement gave a proper sendoff to a World War II veteran who unknowingly passed away.

Sheriff deputies in Fresno were asked to check on a possible deceased person at a home in the Sanger area.

Officials say Fresno County deputies found 97-year-old Raymond McClure. The retired Lt. Colonel in the Army Air Corp during WWII had passed away.

To honor him, deputies called out members of the Sanger VFW Post 7168 and they put together an impromptu ceremony. Including an American flag over his body as they transferred him into a vehicle outside.

According to hometown heroes radio, in an interview from 2019, McClure flew B-17 bombers in the war and more than 60 different aircraft in his career.

No word on his funeral services.

Funeral services for Lee Edmon

Funeral services for Kern County World War II veteran Lee Edmon will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28th, 2022, at Mission Family Mortuary on California Avenue.

Edmon served in the Army with an occupation force at the end of the war processing german POWs.

He went on Honor Flight 42 in September and was one of four Kern County vets who laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown.

Lee Edmon was 93-years-old.

