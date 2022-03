BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County World War II Memorial Committee was serving breakfast Saturday in Southwest Bakersfield to raise money to build a monument.

The monument is a series of black granite slabs that will include the names of 683 men and one woman who died during or shortly after the war with room to add more in the future.

They need your help since it's being funded through private and corporate donations.

Go to their website for more information on how to donate.