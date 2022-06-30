Radio host Ralph Bailey's fundraiser for Honor Flight Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Radio talk show host Ralph Bailey is hosting his big fundraising drive for Honor Flight Kern County heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Bailey is visiting with veterans on his program, listening to their experiences, and how the Honor Flight changed their lives.

Tom Burch, a combat photographer with the Marines in Vietnam, is sharing some of his insight including one firefight that nearly ended his life.

Bailey will continue his conversations Thursday and Friday.

Honor flight will join him outside the AGM studios on Easton Drive, right off California Avenue, west of Hwy. 99.

Donations will be accepted in person from 3-6 p.m or by calling 661-842-KERN.

If Tom Burch looks familiar, he was spotlighted during a Veteran's Voice segment in November 2021.

Burch was tasked with taking photos of U.S. servicemen in Vietnam.

He captured many historic moments, including the last picture taken of author and historian Dr. Bernard fall right before Bernard was killed.