Special parade held for 100-year-old Navy veteran

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Honor Flight held a special birthday parade for World War 11 veteran Katherine "Kay" Parks, a local woman who joined the Navy Nursing Corps in 1944.

The celebration was Thursday although she turned 100 Friday!

After Kay enlisted she was sent to New York, followed by a stint at Parris Island and then New Orleans. She was discharged at the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade in 1946.

Kay and her husband, Frank, moved to Bakersfield shortly after that.

She worked at Memorial Hospital in 1955 before she retired in 1987 as supervisor of orthopedics.

A very happy 100th birthday to Kay!