West Trial Update: Sentencing postponed until September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West returned to court Thursday after the couple, Trezell and Jacqueline West, was found guilty in May on 5 of 7 counts related to the boys' disappearance in December of 2020.

Sentencing in the trial had originally been set for July 13. After nearly 2 months since the verdict, the sentencing has been pushed back at the request of the West's legal team.

Hon. Charles Brehmer of the Kern County Superior Court confirmed that the defense team has requested the postponement.

"As I understand it, there's a request by both defendants through their counsel to continue sentencing to prepare necessary paperwork for sentencing to submit to the court, and the proposed date is September 13th," explained Brehmer at the continuance hearing.

In May 2023, a Kern County jury found Trezell and Jacqueline West guilty of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, willful cruelty to a child, and falsely reporting an emergency in the case of 4-year-old Orrin, and willful cruelty and false report of an emergency in the case of 3-year-old Orson.

The jury hung on the charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.

On Thursday, both defendants agreed to postpone the sentencing.

Supporters and biological family members of the West boys (born Classic and Cincere Pettus), shared their thoughts about the sentencing postponement outside the Kern County Superior Courthouse.

"Frustration, but it's on God's timing. We're going to keep our faith," said Rosanna Willis.

"We were mad," said Keisha Stevenson, "I'm pretty sure everybody here was mad at first because we didn't know what to expect when we walked in this door today."

It's been almost 3 years since the California City couple originally reported Orrin and Orson missing on December 21, 2020. The boys' bodies still have not been found, and their biological family and friends continue to seek answers.

"We're praying that they at least have the heart to tell us where these bodies are. That's our whole thing," said Stevenson. "Yeah, you're locked up, but we still don't have closure. The mom, the family, the dad, they still don't have closure because we don't know where their bodies are. That's important, too, to us."

Sentencing in the West Trial has been rescheduled for September 13, 2023. Stay connected to 23ABC both on the air and online for the latest details.