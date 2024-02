Damaging winds have led to power outages across Kern County Sunday afternoon.

As of 2 PM PG&E reports over 17,000 customers in Kern are without power, with 10,000 people in the dark in Bakersfield alone.

Winds have gusted over 50 miles per in Bakersfield, and over 70 miles per hour at the base of the Grapevine.

The strong winds have knocked down trees, branches, and power lines.

Winds are expected to stay strong through the afternoon.