1 dead in brushfire as heat wave grips much of California

23ABC News
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jun 27, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP)  — Temperatures topped 100 degrees in some California areas and one man died in a Sonoma County brushfire as the state sweltered Monday under a ridge of high pressure.

The National Weather Service said it hit 108 degrees on Monday at the Paso Robles airport and there were other triple-digit highs elsewhere.

Heat advisories were in effect into Tuesday night for much of California's Central Valley, some coastal mountain ranges and Sierra Nevada foothills, with highs possibly hitting 107 degrees.

The conditions kept firefighters on alert. A man died Monday afternoon in a brushfire that flared west of Petaluma, authorities said. The small blaze was quickly contained. Other details weren't immediately released.

Forecasters said hot and dry conditions will continue Tuesday and then the arrival of a low-pressure system will begin gradual cooling on Wednesday.

