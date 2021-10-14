Watch
NewsWildfires

Actions

Battle over California fire insurance policies intensifies

items.[0].image.alt
Ethan Swope/AP
In this Sept. 23, 2021, file photo flames consume a house near Old Oregon Trail as the Fawn Fire burns about 10 miles north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif. Massive wildfires are making it harder for some California homeowners to get property insurance, pitting the state's insurance commissioner, Ricardo Lara, against the industry in an escalating conflict that will likely extend into 2022's statewide elections. Lara, a Democrat, has ordered the pool, the California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan - also known as the FAIR Plan, to sell more than just fire insurance.
California Home Insurance Wildfires
Posted at 3:40 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 18:40:11-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California insurance pool is appealing a judge's order that it offer homeowners more options for fire coverage.

Private insurance companies sometimes won't sell policies to people who live in wildfire prone areas. The California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan sells fire insurance to these people. But homeowners must buy a second policy to cover other potential losses.

Earlier this year, a judge ordered the FAIR Plan to sell more than just fire insurance. The FAIR Plan appealed that order Thursday, saying it would increase the price for consumers. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara accused the insurance industry of prioritizing profits over the needs of consumers

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.