California governor acts to advance wildfire recovery

23ABC News
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 01, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed states of emergency in Santa Barbara and Monterey counties on Friday to help the process of recovery from recent wildfires.

The proclamations allow the California Department of Transportation to request immediate federal assistance for highway repairs or reconstruction required after the Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County and the Colorado Fire in Monterey County.

The Alisal Fire erupted on Oct. 11, 2021, in the Santa Ynez Mountains and shut down U.S. 101 for several days. The Colorado Fire broke out Jan. 21 in Palo Colorado Canyon on the Big Sur coast, shutting down Highway 1.

The Santa Barbara County proclamation also directs the state Office of Emergency Services to assist recovery efforts there, and includes a provision to ease access to unemployment benefits for those unemployed as a result of the Alisal Fire.

For other wildfires, Newsom also signed an executive order extending various prohibitions on price gouging in Butte, El Dorado and Plumas counties through Sept. 30.

Cal Fire said that the largest current wildland blaze, the Rices Fire in Nevada County, had stopped growing and was 22% contained. Cal Fire said lower temperatures and higher humidity aided firefighting, but the agency cautioned that winds were expected.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.