Communities still dealing with Caldor Fire fallout a year later

(KERO) — Sunday marks one year since the Caldor Wildfire erupted in California, burning through three counties for more than two months. This making it the 15th largest wildfire in the state's history.

The blaze burned more than 220-thousand acres destroying one thousand buildings and damaging another 80.

Overall, the fire cost the state more than one billion dollars in aid and repair costs, but for those who lived near the fire the cost was much greater.

Now, area residents are looking back on the losses they faced and moving to rebuild.

"Everybody within this community, whether they lost a home, or they were evacuated or they all were impacted by the Caldor fire," said Grizzly Flats Resident, Jennifer McKim Hibbard

Months after the blaze was fully contained, two men were arrested and charged with arson in connection to the fire.

Both pleaded not guilty and are expected back in court this October.