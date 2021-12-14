Watch
Father, son blamed for NorCal wildfire out on lower bail

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office via AP
These images provided by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office shows David Smith, left, and his son Travis Shane Smith, who were arrested Dec. 8, 2021 on suspicion of starting a massive California wildfire that destroyed many homes and forced tens of thousands of people to flee Lake Tahoe communities earlier this year, authorities said. The two are out of jail after a judge vastly reduced their $1 million bails. A Placerville judge on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, reduced bail for Travis Shane Smith to $50,000 and reduced bail for David Scott Smith to $25,000.
California Tahoe Wildfire Arrests
Posted at 2:10 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 17:10:20-05

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A father and son charged with sparking a devastating Northern California wildfire are out of jail after a judge vastly reduced their $1 million bail.

The Caldor Fire forced tens of thousands of people to flee Lake Tahoe communities earlier this year. A Placerville judge on Monday reduced bail for Travis Shane Smith to $50,000 and reduced bail for his father David Scott Smith to $25,000.

The judge largely rejected El Dorado County prosecutors’ arguments that the duo posed a flight risk and said there was no evidence they acted with malice.

Defense attorneys said the men are eager to clear their names.

