Watch
NewsWildfires

Actions

Firefighters battle blaze near Orange County forest

Fire truck - File
Canva
Fire truck
Fire truck - File
Posted at 1:43 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 16:43:49-05

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on the ground and in the air battled a fast-moving wildfire Wednesday in Southern California’s Cleveland National Forest.

The fire was reported around midday in the Holy Jim Trail area and quickly consumed more than 65 acres of brush along steep slopes. Five air tankers and two helicopters dropped water and retardant on the blaze, dubbed the Jim Fire.

The fire sent up a huge plume of smoke visible across Orange County. Winds in the area were light. No structures were threatened.

The cause was under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILDFIRE RESOURCES

ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Put together your emergency supply kit long before a wildfire or other disaster occurs and keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

  • Face masks or coverings
  • Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person
  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions or special medications
  • Change of clothing
  • Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio and extra batteries
  • Sanitation supplies
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Don’t forget pet food and water!

Items to take if time allows:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed and handy in case of a sudden evacuation at night.