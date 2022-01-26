Watch
Firefighters mopping up wildfire near Big Sur coast

Nic Coury/AP
The Colorado Fire burns behind a house off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
California Wildfire
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 14:31:13-05

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters working a wildfire near California’s Big Sur coast are strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots.

Cal Fire says Wednesday that fire activity was minimal overnight, with higher humidity and light winds. The weather is expected to remain favorable through the day.

The Colorado Fire is 55% contained. The fire was named for the canyon where it erupted amid high winds Friday night.

Cal Fire says wildfire ignited when an intentional burn of a pile of debris escaped.

